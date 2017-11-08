Knock, knock: Province to conduct random checks on people required to self-isolate

The province will be conducting random house checks over the next few weeks to ensure people who are supposed to be in self-isolation are not breaking public health measures, Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday.

Morrison said there are currently more than 1,200 people on P.E.I. in self-isolation. Those required to self-isolate under the Public Health Act include people who have tested positive for COVID-19, their close contacts, anyone awaiting a test result and anyone who has arrived in P.E.I. from out province, though there are exceptions for some people.

Dozens of people on P.E.I. have been fined $1,000 for failing to follow public health measures since the pandemic began. Morrison said the province will continue to follow up on tips about people who are not following the rules, but it has also hired extra staff to check in on people.

"It will be a random selection of additional door knocks," she said. "This would be one additional measure to make sure that we're not missing people and also a reminder that at any time someone might get a knock on the door and make sure they are isolating the way they indicated."

Morrison said she is concerned about the increased travel around the holidays, and the number of post-secondary students who will be arriving from out of province after the holiday.

More from CBC P.E.I.