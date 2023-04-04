Ramsay's election victory creates vacancy on Summerside City Council

Barb Ramsay's win in the provincial election Monday night has triggered the need for a municipal byelection in Summerside.

Ramsay, who came out on top in District 22: Summerside-South Drive, will be leaving her Summerside council seat to become a member of the 22-person Progressive Conservative caucus in the Prince Edward Island legislature.

On Tuesday, she said her experience as a councillor helped her in the provincial campaign.

"I was quite familiar with a lot of people in the district… had the opportunity to meet with many, many people in this area and I worked hard to help them with the requests that they may have had over the last five years. So yeah, I think it really did help."

Byelection within 6 months

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher said council will get to work on filling Ramsay's spot in Ward 3.

"A byelection has to be held within the next six months, and we have a phone call [Wednesday] with Elections P.E.I. to start discussing that, because we certainly need to make sure that Elections P.E.I. can staff it and proceed with it."

District 21 victor Tyler DesRoches sat as a Summerside councillor from 2014 to 2018. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Ramsay won't be the only former city councillor representing Summerside when the P.E.I. legislature reopens. Tyler DesRoches, who was on Summerside council from 2014 to 2018, won the seat for the PCs in District 21: Summerside-Wilmot.

Districts 21 and 22 were both held by the Green Party before the election.

"Hopefully we can bring our fair share to the city," DesRoches said. "Over the last four years, a lot of the residents, when we're knocking on doors, said, 'There's been nothing brought to us.' So you know what? We have four years to make up for that."

Kutcher thinks Summerside will be well-represented in the legislature.

"I think it will be really helpful to have extra voices at the table that live here in Summerside and have that perspective and that understanding. I know all MLAs are there to work for the better of the province, but it certainly helps to have some on-the-ground perspective from our community."