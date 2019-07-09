Rally urges tougher emissions goals for P.E.I.

About 100 people gathered outside the P.E.I. legislature in Charlottetown Tuesday evening just after 6 p.m., rallying to pressure government to adopt stronger climate targets.

The rally was organized by Green MLA Lynne Lund, who recently introduced a private member's bill pushing for more ambitious emissions targets for P.E.I. — reducing that target from 1.4 megatonnes to 1.2 megatonnes by 2030.

They're showing their support for Lund's amendment to P.E.I.'s Climate Leadership Act, and trying to convince MLAs to vote in favour of the change. MLAs plan to discuss the bill again Tuesday night and it could come up for a vote.

Based on discussions in the house so far, there may be support from some Liberal and PC MLAs and it could be a close vote.

This sign supports P.E.I. changing its emissions target by 2030. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

