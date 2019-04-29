P.E.I. woman to host event to raise money and awareness for mental health

P.E.I.'s Breanna Ching has struggled with her own mental health, but now she is setting out to help others with the Raising Up Warriors event.

The event provides a stage for people to tell their stories about overcoming mental illness and addiction.

Ching is studying to be a social worker at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

Last year, when she was turning 21, she said she wanted to do something special for her birthday and helped raise funds for mental-health supports through a story sharing event called Raising Up Warriors, alongside her friend Jenny Cooper.

We think that we can top it from last year. — Breanna Ching

"We raised $2,500 for the Lennon Recovery House and for the Canadian Mental Health Association," Ching said.

"I found that we really broke down some barriers and stigma. Of course that is our number one goal."

Raising Up Warriors 2.0

Now, she is ready to put on Raising up Warriors for a second time. There are three guest speakers coming to share their stories.

"They're coming from Summerside, Souris and Halifax," Ching said.

The night will also feature music, spoken word poetry, mental-health trivia, a raffle, door prizes, and silent auction.

He just sat there, not trying to fix me, just sitting there letting me know that I was not alone. — Breanna Ching

Ching and event organizers have set a higher goal of $3,000 this year, she said.

"We think that we can top it from last year."

Personal struggles

In her first year at university, Ching was dealing with a lot of panic attacks and depression, she said.

"This one night I just collapsed on my friend's floor from like the weight of everything that was going on."

She had a friend who came and sat beside her, Ching said.

"He just sat there, not trying to fix me, just sitting there letting me know that I was not alone."

Since then, Ching said she wants to make sure no one else feels alone in their struggle.

Donations to 3 organizations

Ching said the plan is to cut the money raised in three and donate to three separate organizations.

Ching said someone with a learning disability is twice as likely to struggle with mental health, so one third of money raised will go to the Learning Disabilities Association of P.E.I.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, is a program Ching has taken herself, and one third of the money will go to supporting it.

Ching said it's a workshop that provides skills to help someone who may be suffering suicidal thoughts or a mental-health emergency.

"I now have the skills to respond in an understanding, compassionate way," she said.

The other third will be donated to the Schizophrenia Society of P.E.I.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Murphy's Community Centre. For more information visit the Raising Up Warriors 2.0 Facebook event page.

If you are experiencing mental-health problems, in P.E.I. you can call the Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885.

