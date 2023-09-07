Charlottetown marks rainiest summer on record

This summer, as measured in the months of June through August, was the wettest ever recorded in Charlottetown.

Over the three months 437.8 millimetres of rain fell at Charlottetown Airport, 60 per cent more than normal, and easily topping the previous record of 423.6 millimetres in 2009. Charlottetown's records go back to 1872.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland noted the wet summer followed a very dry spring.

"Considering the high fire risk at the time, the rainy weather was initially a welcome change in early June," said Scotland.

"June ended up being a wetter than normal month for P.E.I., and that trend continued through July and August, with multiple heavy rain events here and across the Maritimes throughout the summer."

Charlottetown Airport saw nine days where more than 20 millimetres of rain fell, with five of those in August.

Rainfall was well above average across the Island, with precipitation in Summerside 50 per cent above average and 64 per cent above average in St. Peters. Environment Canada noted some historical Summerside data was missing, but this summer appeared to be the fourth wettest ever for the city.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

The wet weather sparked growth on Island farms, but also increased the threat of disease.

While August remained wet, temperatures cooled after a hot July.

The average temperature at Charlottetown Airport was just below normal, at 18.0 C. June had also been close to normal, but July was more than 3 C above the norm.