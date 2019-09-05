How to prepare for this week's rainstorm
There is still time to get ready
A rainfall warning has been issued for P.E.I., and a wind warning may be coming. Here's how to get ready.
The storm is expected to start in the west late Monday afternoon and spread east.
Prepare for the rain
Make sure the downspouts around your house are properly connected and unobstructed.
Ensure sump pumps are working.
Be ready for poor travel conditions. There could be standing water or flooding on some roads and streets. Adjust your speed accordingly, and do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. It can be difficult to know what is under the water.
Unless it is necessary, stay at home.
Prepare for the wind
Make sure loose objects outside are either secure or brought inside.
Strong winds can cause power outages. Stock up on essential needs, such as food, water and baby supplies before the storm comes.
If your water supply depends on electricity, fill your bathtub.
Charge up your cellphone so you can keep track of the latest news on the storm if the power goes out.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?