Spring storm causes closure of COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics

Strong winds, icy surfaces and poor visibility are all part of an early spring storm hitting P.E.I., closing at least one road and affecting COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.

The poor weather, which has included everything from heavy rain to lightning to freezing drizzle to blowing snow over the last 24 hours, has affected two COVID-19 testing clinics and two vaccine clinics.

COVID-19 testing clinics in Borden-Carleton and at Slemon Park are closed for the day.

The Charlottetown vaccine clinic at Eastlink Centre and the Summerside vaccine clinic at Holland College have both been rescheduled until Tuesday, with appointment times remaining the same.

Those with appointments Saturday will receive an automated message from Skip the Waiting Room confirming the new appointment time, date and location. People with questions about their appointment can call 1-844-975-3303.

Phone lines are open Saturday until 4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This morning's weather definitely calls for a second pot of coffee and a warm blanket. Strong winds, icy surfaces and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Stay safe folks! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/1XKxOkepWq">pic.twitter.com/1XKxOkepWq</a> —@JayScotland

P.E.I. was under a wind warning Saturday, which was lifted at 10:43 a.m.

There remains a gale warning on the waters around the Island, plus a freezing spray warning for Gulf- Magdelen - southern half.

The Confederation Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the winds, and Maritime Electric was showing 433 customers without power as of 10:56 a.m.

Meanwhile, the official Government of P.E.I. Twitter account says a Route 26 Pownal Road is closed between MacLennan Road and Gay Road due to a culvert washout. The closure is expected to last all day.