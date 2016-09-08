Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for P.E.I.

It's been a warm start to spring on P.E.I., with temperatures up to 10 C above normal, but spring is going to take a break this weekend with a storm crashing into the Island overnight Friday.

"A big change is coming and it's underway now as heavy rain spreads across the Island," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for all of P.E.I. As much as 20-40 millimetres of rain is possible across the Island, said Scotland.

The frozen ground will not absorb the water, which increases the risk of flooding, Scotland warned.

Later Friday afternoon, a wind warning was added across the Island, forecasting gusts from the north up to 90 km/h beginning late overnight and ending Saturday afternoon. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, the warning says.

Winter weather returns

Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning for Prince County where icy precipitation is possible overnight as the temperature dips below freezing.

"There is a good chance that central and eastern areas see some freezing rain Saturday morning (and possible ice pellets) as the temperature falls with rain turning to snow." Scotland said.

"Most areas will see anywhere from a trace to five centimetres but the guidance shows as much as five to 10 centimetres possible locally (although there will initially be melting)."

Expect slippery road conditions Saturday, poor visibility and possibly power outages, Scotland said.

The icy mix of precipitation in the morning will transition to snow which will taper to flurries in afternoon. Expect north-northeast winds from 50-90 km/h in the morning, easing somewhat to 40-70 km/h in afternoon.

The sun will come back out Sunday but it will remain cold, with temperatures staying around freezing, before the return of spring-like temperatures Monday with rain, wind and a forecast high of 8 C.

