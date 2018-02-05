Rainfall warning on for most of P.E.I.

There is a rainfall warning in effect for Queens and Kings counties Monday, but no one on P.E.I. is going to escape entirely.

"There will be on and off showers throughout the day today but as that low-pressure area moves up through Cape Breton Island tonight the rain will become more steady," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

Abraham expects 30 or more millimetres of rain in the counties under the rainfall warning. There is no warning for Prince County, but people there can still expect 15 millimetres.

Environment Canada warns localized flooding is possible

The rainfall warning, coming on the first day of winter, starts what will be a week of mostly unseasonably warm weather.

The temperature will rise to 6 C Monday, and not fall below 3 C overnight.

It will continue to grow colder on Tuesday however. The rain will change to snow and a few centimetres could accumulate. Wednesday will continue with about average temperatures, around -1 C.

But Christmas Eve the temperature is expected to climb to 6 C, and Christmas Day the temperature could reach double digits.

