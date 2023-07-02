Heavy rain expected across P.E.I. starting Sunday evening

Heavy rain could lead to dangerous road conditions across P.E.I. starting Sunday evening.

Environment Canada says a trough of low pressure will bring heavy downpours throughout the province. A rainfall warning is in place for all of P.E.I., with the rain forecast to last until Monday night.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says a widespread 30-to-60 millimetres of rain is possible, with some parts of the Island likely seeing higher amounts.

"[There's a] potential for local amounts over 70 millimetres by Monday night," he said.

"Keep an eye on your basement if it's prone to flooding and please be cautious on the roads: pooling and ponding possible."

Environment Canada advises drivers to slow down and watch for tail lights due to low visibility, and also watch for washouts near rivers or culverts.

Similar weather alerts are in place in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.