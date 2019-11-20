Some P.E.I. schools closed with rainfall warnings across province

Schools in the western end of P.E.I. are closed Monday due to trouble with the weather.

Schools in the Westisle family have cancelled classes, as has Pierre Chaisson in the French Language School Board. Other schools west of Charlottetown are delaying opening.

Rainfall warnings are in place across the province, but early in the morning the trouble is freezing rain.

"There are areas of freezing rain still going on, especially inland and in the western-most parts of the province, Prince County," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That risk of freezing rain is going to continue throughout the morning."

The plow dispatcher in Prince County told CBC News there is a mix of slush and ice on the roads. Plows are out but ice is building back up after they pass, and drivers are warning to take care.

Conditions are a little better in Queens County, where the plows are reported to be making headway against slushy conditions. The rain, however, is pooling on roads and drivers are again cautioned to slow down.

Roads in Kings County are bare with wet patches.

Freezing rain could return

The temperature will climb today and the freezing rain change to rain across the province. A high of 7 C is forecast for Charlottetown Airport.

While those temperatures will bring the freezing rain to an end, it could return Tuesday.

"This weather pattern that we're in, we're stuck, and it is a very messy weather pattern," said Simpkin.

"Tomorrow afternoon there's going to be, once again, a transition from showers to back over to snow showers. That means there's also that risk of freezing rain in the transition."

Environment Canada is forecasting 25 to 45 millimetres of rain Monday, with some of it falling heavily enough to affect visibility on the roads. Isolated flooding is also possible.

The rain will come with strong winds, 40 km/h out of the northeast with gusts to 70 and as high as 80 on the North Shore.