Rainfall warning issued for P.E.I.

A storm expected to hit P.E.I. late morning Monday has prompted a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada has been forecasting the coming storm for days, and upgraded its special weather statement to a warning early Monday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to start mid-day Monday in the west and spread across the rest of the province by evening.

There will be showers in advance of the storm bringing five millimetres during the day, with a little more in the west. Overnight as much as 50 millimetres is forecast with a further 15 to 25 millimetres during the day Tuesday.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said some parts of the Island could see much more than the average of 80 millimetres or so expected for most areas.

"By the time it's all said and done some parts of the Island could see anywhere from 100 to perhaps 150 millimetres of rain between now and it looks like Tuesday afternoon," said Simpkin.

The rain will come with strong winds. The winds could rise to 60 km/h with gusts to 80. Environment Canada says a wind warning could still be issued for this storm.

The temperature will remain well above freezing for most of the storm, even in double digits on Monday, but will drop to about -1 C Tuesday afternoon, bringing a little snow on the back end of the storm.

While the storm is expected to ease late on Tuesday, pounding surf and higher than normal water levels are possible on Wednesday.

More rain is expected through the week, said Simpkin.