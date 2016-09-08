Rainfall warning in effect for P.E.I.

It's been a warm start to spring on P.E.I., with temperatures up to 10 C above normal, but spring is going to take a break this weekend with a storm crashing into the Island overnight Friday.

"It's really going to make it feel like winter all weekend long," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

But before the winter weather comes there will be rain. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for all of P.E.I. As much as 35 millimetres of rain is possible in places before dawn Saturday, said Simpkin.

The early spring warmth will continue Friday with temperatures reaching 11 or 12 C. There will be fog or drizzle in the early afternoon with rain at times heavy starting two to three hours later.

Simpkin expects five to 10 millimetres during the day and another 15 to 25 overnight.

Environment Canada warns the frozen ground will not absorb the water, which increases the risk of flooding.

Winter weather returns

But the precipitation won't stop there. It will change over to ice pellets and freezing rain around 3 a.m. in West Prince and that transition will move east, reaching Kings County some time after 6 a.m.

Expect a couple of hours of freezing rain, which Environment Canada says could bring a freezing rain warning, and then snow.

"As the snow takes hold the winds are really going to be picking up from the north, 40 gusting up to 80 km/h in the morning and not subsiding to around 30 gusting to 60 km/h late in the afternoon," said Simpkin.

The snow will taper off mid-afternoon but flurries could continue into Sunday morning. About five centimetres are expected. Simpkin said the worst of the weather will be in the early part of Saturday.

"The main concern is tomorrow morning when that transition takes place between rain to ice pellets and freezing rain and then of course over to snow," she said.

"It's extremely hard to treat the roads with that much water down washing away whatever is treated and then that fast transition over to ice pellets then freezing rain and over to snow."

The sun will come back out Sunday but it will remain cold, with temperatures remaining around freezing, before the return of spring-like temperatures Monday.

