Rainfall warning greets arrival of summer on P.E.I.

Summer arrives on P.E.I. early Friday afternoon, and Islanders can expect some heavy rain to go along with it.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the whole province.

"It's not going to be raining all the time but when it does rain it will certainly be raining at times heavy," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

Abraham said the first band of heavy rain fell overnight, dropping about 10 millimetres. More bands of rain will cross the Island during the day leaving behind another 40 and as much as 60 in some places.

A lull is expected in the rainfall later in the morning, before it returns in earnest in the afternoon, and continuing through the night. Environment Canada warns localized flooding is possible.

Following the heaviest of the rain a persistent northwest wind will keep temperatures down in the mid-teens on Saturday, with some rain continuing.

"It's really going to be a frustrating first weekend of summer," said Abraham.

Skies are expected to clear Monday, with a return to more summer-like temperatures Tuesday.

