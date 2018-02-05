Rainfall warning issued for P.E.I.

There will be heavy rain on P.E.I. Wednesday morning, and it could start and finish with snow in parts.

"The further west you are across the Island, in Prince County, I do think that there will be some snow, and then changing over to rain," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The precipitation will start Wednesday morning, with likely no more than a couple of centimetres of snow anywhere, but about 25 millimetres of rain by evening. With that will come strong southeast winds in the morning, 40 km/h with gusts to 70.

The temperature will climb to 6 C before falling off again in the evening. That could lead to snow flurries overnight, said Simpkin, with some accumulation on the roads Thursday morning. That snow, she warned, could also be covering up icy patches.

Enviornment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday evening, and later upgraded it to a warning.

Simpkin noted that the rainfall warning threshold is lower now than it is in the late spring and summer. The still partly-frozen ground can lead to flooding with less rain. As of April 15, the threshold for a warning will rise to 50 mm.

More P.E.I. news