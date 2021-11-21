A wet and windy storm is expected this week. Here's what you need to know

A storm will bring both heavy rain and strong winds to Prince Edward Island from Monday through Wednesday, Environment Canada said Sunday in a special weather statement.

As much as 40 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall during that period, with wind speeds expected to top 90 km/h.

The statement says there is also a possibility that the storm may last beyond Wednesday.

"An intensifying low pressure system will slowly move into the Maritimes on Monday. This system will then stall and give an extended period of rain and strong winds on Monday night and Tuesday," the statement said.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT remains in effect for all 3 counties. 40-70+ mm of rain with strong wind possible MON-WED. Heaviest rain and strongest wind (southerly 70-90+ km/h) likely late Monday into Tuesday. Ensure downspouts and storm drains are clear and secure outdoor objects. <a href="https://t.co/BgF6vXigO3">pic.twitter.com/BgF6vXigO3</a> —@JayScotland

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Environment Canada said it is too early to tell which parts fo the Island will bear the heaviest rainfall.

"There is the potential for localized flooding and water pooling on roadways in any region, and travellers should expect to encounter adverse driving conditions," it said.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said Islanders should prepare for a variety of impacts.

"While P.E.I. may avoid the most significant rain from this storm system, local flooding is still possible in addition to potential outages," Scotland said Sunday in a Facebook post.

Islanders should use the weekend to prepare for the storm week ahead, Scotland said.

"Today is a great day to secure or store loose objects around your home, and to check that downspouts and storm drains are clear of leaves and debris. If you have a sump pump, it is also a good idea to make sure that it is plugged in and working," he said.

"The heaviest rain is most likely to fall over eastern areas and higher rainfall amounts are possible if this approaching plume of moisture stalls further west than anticipated. The next few days will not only be wet but also quite windy."

How to prepare

The nature of the forecast — including high winds — means that tried-and-true pre-storm tactics should be considered.