Long-missing Rainbow Valley owl returned to her rightful owners

A robotic owl that went missing from P.E.I.'s Rainbow Valley theme park 22 years ago has been returned to its rightful owners.

John Davison and his parents, Earl and Irene, say this summer's show of P.E.I. tourism memorabilia at the Confederation Centre of the Arts likely prompted the bird's return.

"Probably it jogged somebody's memory that maybe out in the shed underneath a tarp, they had an owl that had been roosting out there for some number of years, and thought it would be a good time to send her home," said John Davison.

Mrs. Henrietta Sleepy Owl, as she is known to Rainbow Valley fans, was reported missing in July 2000.

Staff of the Cavendish theme park co-founded by Earl Davison learned of the bird's absence from children alarmed to see only an empty pedestal inside the fibreglass tree in which the talking robotic owl had perched.

The bird turned up in this box left on the driveway of a former employee of Rainbow Valley. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The missing owl was quickly replaced by a non-robotic stand-in, but the original owl's whereabouts remained a mystery.

Until last month.

Davison told CBC News a cardboard box turned up in the driveway of a former employee at the end of August. That employee contacted John Davison to say there was an owl inside.

It is time for me to come back and see all my fans once again. Let my return be a symbol of peace, love, unity and respect — in a time we could all use it. - Note left in box that held the long-missing owl

The box also contained a handwritten note, addressed to Earl Davison, ostensibly written in the owl's own hand.

"Dear Earl: Over 20 years ago I flew the coop," the note began. It went on to say the bird had been to the mainland and back, and "it is time for me to come back and see all my fans once again. Let my return be a symbol of peace, love, unity and respect — in a time we could all use it."

"Looks like her handwriting," said John Davison, playing along with the ruse.

No doubt about bird's identity

But the bird in the box is definitely the original.

Its hinged beak and rotating head still move freely. Coated with hand-painted feathers cut from canvas, the fibreglass body encloses the robot's inner workings, pistons and wires.

Earl Davison, now 86, designed and build the bird in his workshop of the grounds of Rainbow Valley around 1990 or so, he estimates.

"It's very good to have her back," he said of the owl. "I spent quite a while in the hospital this winter and the ladies that looked after me ... everybody wanted to tell me their experience at Rainbow Valley.... It's been a wonderful thing to a lot of people."

Davison ran the park until his retirement in 2005, at which time Parks Canada bought the property to develop it into a new P.E.I. National Park entrance.

The robotic bird's hinged beak and rotating head still move easily. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Mrs. Sleepy Owl's replacement — the non-robotic stand-in — remained in use until the day Rainbow Valley closed. The replacement bird, and its tree-trunk roost, have been a huge hit with the public this summer at the retrospective show at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

"People have come from all over to reconnect with the Rainbow Valley sleepy owl," said UPEI historian Ed MacDonald, one of the show's curators. "People have cried, taken selfies — and now for this to have been perhaps a catalyst for a bit of a reunion of an object is just the icing on the cake."

Irene Davison was the original voice of Mrs. Sleepy Owl, but she soon handed the job over to summer staff, who continued to chat with visitors by closed-circuit TV in the talking bird's persona.

"I think it's kind of nice she's come home to rest," said Irene Davison. "It's the end of her life and she's come back to where she was born."

The non-robotic replacement owl remained in use until Rainbow Valley closed in 2005. The Davisons loaned it to the Confederation Centre of the Arts, where it is currently on display. (John Davison)

But this phoenix may rise again.

John Davison now runs Haunted Mansion, a children's theme park in Kensington, P.E.I. He's confident the robotic owl, despite a few ruffled feathers, can easily be returned to working order.

"If she's willing to work and put in her time, we're willing to put her into service," he said.

The Summer Trade, the show at Confederation Centre in Charlottetown, runs until October 9. Haunted Mansion opens for the Halloween season Oct. 15.