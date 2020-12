Islanders were treated to a beautiful rainbow Sunday morning and many were quick to spread the joy on social media.

Take that, COVID-19!

Here are a few pictures taken by staff and readers.

It looks like P.E.I. is in a bubble after all. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

The rainbow adds colour to the sky over Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

You're not seeing double. That's two rainbows seen from Mount Edward Road and the bypass. (Sabinna Spingle)

The rainbow lingered well into the afternoon. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Not even the streetlight can light the sky this well. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

This orange house in Sherwood is a match for the rainbow. (Julie Whitlock)

