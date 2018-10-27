Sunday morning ferry crossings cancelled as rain, high winds expected

Heavy rain and winds up 80 kilometres an hour are expected in parts of P.E.I. Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement for the province.

"Rainfall amounts up to 40 mm are currently expected across the Island, and as this system draws nearer to the region rainfall warnings may yet be required if the heaviest rain pushes further northward than is currently forecast," the weather service said.

Because of the forecast, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has cancelled Sunday morning's 6:30 and 9:30 crossings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. crossings from Caribou N.S.

"Winds are forecast to diminish around noon on Sunday and we will resume sailing when weather permits," the company said in a news release.

More P.E.I. news