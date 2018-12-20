Special weather statement calls for big rain

Environment Canada is forecasting a very wet end to the week on P.E.I.

A low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico will bring warm air and lots of rain to the Island starting Friday, according to a special weather statement issued Thursday morning.

Friday will start cool but southerly winds will warm things up and the rain will start in the afternoon. It will continue through the night and into Saturday with as much as 30 millimetres of rain in some places.

Temperatures on Saturday could climb into the low teens.

Environment Canada warns the heavy rain combined with melting snow may lead to minor flooding in some areas.

More P.E.I. news