More rain on the way for P.E.I.

Two heavy periods of rain are being forecast for the Island Tuesday and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a result.

The agency is forecasting the rain will spread eastward early in the day on Tuesday, which will ease up by the afternoon.

Then, it is forecasting there will be more — and heavier — rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

It said total rainfall could reach up to 50 millimetres by Wednesday morning.

It said winds are forecast to be weaker than those seen on the Island this weekend, and that it is unlikely wind warnings will be issued.

