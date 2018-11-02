Rain forecast in special weather statement eases

Environment Canada has amended a special weather statement regarding the weekend forecast for P.E.I., and is now calling for less rain.

On Thursday the statement said as much as 80 mm of rain could fall. The amended statement Friday morning downgrades that to a possible 50 mm.

The forecast calls for rain to start about 9 a.m. Friday, with 10 to 15 mm during the day and the same amount overnight.

A further 10 to 15 mm is forecast for Saturday, with the rain continuing into the night.

Winds are expected to blow at 40 km/h gusting to 60 starting Saturday afternoon, with high winds continuing into Sunday. The temperature is forecast to be 16 C Saturday.

