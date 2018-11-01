Special weather statement calls for up to 80 mm of rain

It's been wet on P.E.I. recently, and it's about to get a lot wetter.

A special weather statement issued for all of P.E.I. Thursday morning says two weather systems will cross over the Island during the weekend, bringing more than 50 mm of rain. In some isolated areas the combined rainfall could top 80 mm.

The average precipitation for all of November is 112.5 mm.

Rain from the first system is expected to begin Friday morning. There will be little break in the rainfall before the second system hits Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-teens.

Environment Canada recorded 169 mm of rain at Charlottetown Airport in October, 50 per cent over the average, and just six days without rain.

It also rained the last six days of September.

