Heavy rain expected for weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about rain in the P.E.I. forecast for the second half of this weekend.

The rain is forecast to begin Saturday evening and continue through Sunday before tapering off to showers that night.

There could be as much as 50 mm of rain, which could trigger a rainfall warning.

Temperatures will continue cool until Sunday. With a high of just 3 C Friday there are flurries in the forecast. The sun will come out Saturday with a high of 4 C.

As the rain falls Sunday, the temperature is forecast to go up to 13 C.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 10 C.

