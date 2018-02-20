'Buckets of rain' on the way to P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders will start to feel the effects of a major rainstorm starting early Thursday afternoon.

A rainfall warning is in effect for all of the province. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the storm will begin with some light rain in the morning.

"But as we go deeper into the afternoon it's really going to start to pick up," she said.

"The wind isn't going to be too terribly bad, though it will be gusty, but there's going to be buckets of rain as we go through the next 24 hours."

Simpkin is forecasting 10 to 20 millimetres Thursday, another 20 to 30 overnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and rainfall will be heavier in places that get those.

On average, Simpkin is expecting 40 to 60 millimetres overall.

The wind will blow around 20 km/h, with gusts 40 to 50. On the tail end of the storm, as rains ease off Friday morning gusts as high as 80 km/h are possible.

Heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Visibility could also be an issue for drivers in the heaviest rain.