Heavy rain forecast prompts special weather statement

Summer-like temperatures for the first day of fall Monday will devolve into a more autumn-like rainstorm on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of P.E.I. regarding the expected rain.

"The forecast is for 15 to 30 millimetres of rain. Some areas, especially if we get a thunderstorm embedded in that system, could get as much as 50 millimetres," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

The temperature could go as high as 24 C Monday, despite a lack of sunshine. Abraham expects showers to start late in the afternoon, and then develop into periods of rain Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much cooler, with winds out of the east at 20 km/h with gusts to 40 and a high of 15 C.

