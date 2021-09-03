Thursday was the rainiest day ever on P.E.I.

Preliminary measurements from Environment Canada suggest Thursday's rain storm broke all-time records in both P.E.I. cities.

Environment Canada reported more than 100 mm of rain in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Charlottetown: 128.8 mm.

Summerside: 120.7 mm.

St. Peters: 96.0 mm.

East Point: 53.6 mm.

North Cape: 43 mm.

It was enough rain to make Thursday the rainiest day ever in the cities. The previous record in Charlottetown was 106.4 mm on Oct. 20, 1974 and in Summerside it was 111.8 mm on Aug. 13, 1948.

That's more rain in one day than in any average month for both cities. The wettest month in Charlottetown is October, with an average of 110.3 mm. In Summerside December is the wettest month, with 100.3 mm on average.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

All-time records for St. Peters and North Cape were not available, but records for a Sept 2 were easily broken. The previous record in North Cape was 35 mm in 1983, and in St. Peters 36.6 mm in 1967.

Wind gusty as storm moves on

While the rain is mostly done Friday morning the wind is still causing problems.

About 1,000 Maritime Electric customers are without power. The main problem areas are around Borden-Carleton and West Point, but there are scattered outages all across the province.

Maritime Electric says the outages appear to be caused by trees down on lines. It hopes to have an estimate of repair times around 9:30 a.m.

In the Northumberland Strait winds are gusting as high as 100 km/h and that has restricted traffic on Confederation Bridge. Those restrictions are expected to remain in place until late afternoon.