West Prince sees worst of P.E.I. rainstorm

It was a rainy night in central and western P.E.I., and there could be a little snow mixed in before the storm passes.

A rainfall warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for all of P.E.I.

Early Tuesday morning temperatures varied widely on the Island, around 5 C in Prince and Queens counties, but 12 C in parts of Kings.

"That's where the front is," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, adding how the end of the storm plays out will depend where you are relative to that storm front.

"Throughout the morning the rain will be fairly heavy in the east and starting to taper off in the west."

Western P.E.I. has recorded the bulk of the rain from the storm. Environment Canada recorded 51 millimetres in Summerside. Weather watcher Paul Offer called into Island Morning to report 74 millimetres in Tyne Valley..

St. Peters Bay recorded just eight millimetres.

More rain for end of week

But the rain is mostly done in the west, with just five to 10 more millimetres expected. Falling temperatures could, however, turn that to snow and it could add up to a couple of centimetres.

Kings County could see another 25 millimetres of rain Tuesday morning.

More rain is on the way, said Simpkin. There is a possibility of sunny breaks Wednesday, but wet weather will return Thursday and Friday.

P.E.I. avoided a wind warning with the storm. Traffic is running normally on Confederation Bridge, and ferry sailings to Nova Scotia will resume at 9:30 a.m.