Rain forecast prompts special weather statement

Heavy rain is expected on Prince Edward Island overnight Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with the forecast.

Rainfall amounts will vary across the province. Generally amounts will be 30 to 50 millimetres, but could be as high as 70 in some areas.

"Periods of rain will become heavy this evening and continue overnight before easing early Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible tonight," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This rain will be accompanied by a strong southeasterly wind ahead of a passing cold front with gusts potentially topping 60 km/h."

The rain could lead to difficult driving conditions, including water pooling on roadways.