Rain forecast prompts special weather statement

P.E.I.'s heat wave is over and now the rain is coming.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in connection with rain expected overnight Monday.

A band of showers crossed P.E.I. early in the morning.

"That's just a taste of what we've got coming," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "We do have the potential of seeing some very heavy rain. Especially tonight, as well as tomorrow."

Showers and fog this morning with rain developing. Periods of heavy rain can be expected tonight, especially for S NB, Northern NS to Cape Breton and PEI. In these areas 30-50+mm is possible from now until tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorningCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAMSJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/p0UzlKgO1Z">pic.twitter.com/p0UzlKgO1Z</a> —@tsimpkin

There is a risk of thundershowers Monday morning, and periods of rain will begin in the afternoon. The heavy rain is forecast to begin in the evening and potentially continue all night, with 30 to 50 millimetres in the forecast — possibly more in some areas.

The weather has been dry. Over a stretch of almost three weeks only 8.6 millimeters of rain has fallen.

Heat record matched

A four-day heat wave ended on Sunday.

A heat warning was issued on Thursday. Temperatures climbed above 28 C Thursday through Friday, but there was some relief overnight with temperatures in the 16 C to 17 C range.

On Sunday, the temperature rose to 30.9 C. That matches a previous high for an Aug. 7 set in 2001.

Cool temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the week, with highs lingering around 20 C and little sun in the forecast. The normal high for this time of year is 23.4 C.