BIPOC community says it's willing to serve, not judge in hockey case

Two women who resigned from Hockey P.E.I.'s discipline committee did so because they felt unsafe, according to the community advocacy group that acted as a liaison, but they still want to help Hockey P.E.I. deal with racism in its ranks.

"We are willing to work with organizations like Hockey P.E.I., but we don't want to put our safety in jeopardy in any way," said Sobia Ali-Faisal, the executive director of BIPOC USHR (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship).

Ali-Faisal said the two women were recruited by Hockey P.E.I. from her organization after initial meetings in December. But the women grew concerned when what they believed was an advisory role on race relations turned out to be membership on the discipline and ethics committee of Hockey P.E.I.

"They found out that they were being expected to be a jury on this disciplinary process and they were very uncomfortable with that," said Ali-Faisal.

"Our members have faced negative backlash based on some of the things that we've done so there was a lot of nervousness around this."

Hockey P.E.I. is currently grappling with the Mark Connors case. The young Black goalie from Halifax says he was the victim of racial slurs during a tournament in Charlottetown last fall, and Hockey P.E.I.'s handling of the matter has been widely criticized.

Connors and his father have said they feel Hockey P.E.I.'s investigation of the incidents has taken far too long.

The recruitment of two members of BIPOC USHR was intended to be a step toward resolution.

BIPOC leaders say they want to help educate — not penalize — the people involved.

"We want to teach them what was wrong with what they did and why that can't happen again," said Tamara Steele, the executive director of the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I.

"Any consequences or discipline that need to occur, that needs to come from them and not from the BIPOC community."

Hockey P.E.I. has acknowledged the harm done to the Black player who was the target of the slurs. A long-awaited independent report on the matter was completed earlier this year, and a disciplinary hearing for some of the young people involved took place last week.

Hockey P.E.I. has said the resignation of the two volunteers momentarily slowed the disciplinary process.

BIPOC USHR is not naming the two women who stepped away from their roles with Hockey P.E.I.