Rachel Beck lands 8 nominations for 2019 Music P.E.I. Awards

Rachel Beck, Meaghan Blanchard, Vishtèn and new artist Jenni & The Hummingbird have all earned multiple nominations from Music P.E.I.

The 2019 award nominees were announced Monday.

Album of the Year

Andrew Waite, Tremors

Dylan Menzie, As the Clock Rewinds

Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece

Lennie Gallant, Time Travel

Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape

Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck

Vishtèn, Horizons

Country Recording of the Year

Emerald Junction, Kickin' It

Kelley Mooney, Caroling

Lawrence Maxwell, Not Your Outlaw

Neil Matthews Family Tribute Band, Beautiful Island: A Tribute to Neil Matthews

Group Recording of the Year

Death Valley Driver, Wolf Crown

Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire

Little Cities, Friends Floors

Rick Sparkes + The Enablers, The Trouble with the Light

Vishtèn, Horizons

New Artist of the Year

Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece

Little Cities, Friends Floors

Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck

Russell Louder, Showdown

Vince The Messenger, Self Sabotage

Pop Recording of the Year

Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece

Little Cities, Friends Floors

Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck

Urban Recording of the Year

BT Flow, The Worst

Cavy & SkitSipSlow, Bon Voyage

Eric Broadbent, Eric Broadbent

Vince The Messenger, Self Sabotage

Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year

Dylan Menzie, As the Clock Rewinds

Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire

Lennie Gallant, Time Travel

Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape

Todd MacLean, Long John June

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

Lennie Gallant, Sequoia

Meaghan Blanchard, When You're Gone

Rachel Beck, When You Left

Dennis Ellsworth, She's Never Wrong

Dylan Menzie/Mark Skinner, You Could Be My Queen

Song of the Year

Dennis Ellsworth, She's Never Wrong

Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire

Jenni & The Hummingbird, Am I Odd

Meaghan Blanchard, When You're Gone

Rachel Beck, Reckless Heart

Entertainer of the Year

The East Pointers

Lennie Gallant

Rachel Beck

Richard Wood

Vishtèn

Event of the Year

Play the Park

Cloggeroo Folk Festival

Island Jazz

PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls

Producer of the Year

Danny Drouin

David Rashed

Gordon Belsher

Jon Matthews

Lonely Kid

Touring Artist of the Year

Richard Wood

The East Pointers

Vishtèn

Video of the Year

The East Pointers, Two Weeks

Jenni & The Hummingbird, Am I Odd

KINLEY, Golden Days

Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape

Rachel Beck, Hearts on Fire

The awards will be handed out on Jan. 27.

