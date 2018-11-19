Rachel Beck lands 8 nominations for 2019 Music P.E.I. Awards
The 2019 award nominees were announced Monday
Rachel Beck, Meaghan Blanchard, Vishtèn and new artist Jenni & The Hummingbird have all earned multiple nominations from Music P.E.I.
Album of the Year
Andrew Waite, Tremors
Dylan Menzie, As the Clock Rewinds
Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece
Lennie Gallant, Time Travel
Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape
Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck
Vishtèn, Horizons
Country Recording of the Year
Emerald Junction, Kickin' It
Kelley Mooney, Caroling
Lawrence Maxwell, Not Your Outlaw
Neil Matthews Family Tribute Band, Beautiful Island: A Tribute to Neil Matthews
Group Recording of the Year
Death Valley Driver, Wolf Crown
Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire
Little Cities, Friends Floors
Rick Sparkes + The Enablers, The Trouble with the Light
Vishtèn, Horizons
New Artist of the Year
Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece
Little Cities, Friends Floors
Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck
Russell Louder, Showdown
Vince The Messenger, Self Sabotage
Pop Recording of the Year
Jenni & The Hummingbird, Your Masterpiece
Little Cities, Friends Floors
Rachel Beck, Rachel Beck
Urban Recording of the Year
BT Flow, The Worst
Cavy & SkitSipSlow, Bon Voyage
Eric Broadbent, Eric Broadbent
Vince The Messenger, Self Sabotage
Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year
Dylan Menzie, As the Clock Rewinds
Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire
Lennie Gallant, Time Travel
Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape
Todd MacLean, Long John June
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year
Lennie Gallant, Sequoia
Meaghan Blanchard, When You're Gone
Rachel Beck, When You Left
Dennis Ellsworth, She's Never Wrong
Dylan Menzie/Mark Skinner, You Could Be My Queen
Song of the Year
Dennis Ellsworth, She's Never Wrong
Get Well Pharmacy, Story of a House Fire
Jenni & The Hummingbird, Am I Odd
Meaghan Blanchard, When You're Gone
Rachel Beck, Reckless Heart
Entertainer of the Year
The East Pointers
Lennie Gallant
Rachel Beck
Richard Wood
Vishtèn
Event of the Year
Play the Park
Cloggeroo Folk Festival
Island Jazz
PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls
Producer of the Year
Danny Drouin
David Rashed
Gordon Belsher
Jon Matthews
Lonely Kid
Touring Artist of the Year
Richard Wood
The East Pointers
Vishtèn
Video of the Year
The East Pointers, Two Weeks
Jenni & The Hummingbird, Am I Odd
KINLEY, Golden Days
Meaghan Blanchard, The Great Escape
Rachel Beck, Hearts on Fire
The awards will be handed out on Jan. 27.