How to quit smoking and get some lobster in return

The P.E.I. Lung Association is luring smokers with lobster as a way to convince them to quit.

A Smoke-Free Now Challenge launching this week offers people who quit for 28-days $30 worth of lobster or a $30 local gift card.

Coordinator Julia Hartley said now is a good time to quit, because being a non-smoker reduces your risk in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This also is a very stressful time for many Islanders and I can understand why it would also be more difficult to quit," said Hartley.

"We have an online Facebook group where Islanders and those participating from Nova Scotia can all go on and get support from one another. I think in these times we are looking at ways to be creative and be together in different ways."

The promotion is modelled after a similar challenge in Nova Scotia that's helped more than 1,000 people quit over the last few years.

P.E.I.'s Smoke-Free Now Challenge starts Friday at noon. It's open to all residents aged 19 or older who are current smokers.

