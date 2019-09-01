Quick tips on getting rid of tent caterpillars this year on P.E.I.
They're creepy, crawly and can be difficult to eliminate
The arrival of tent caterpillar season might have some Islanders wondering how best to protect their trees and bushes.
These specific caterpillars are known to build nests in leaves and branches, which resemble tents, said Christine Noronha, a research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
While populations of tent caterpillars fluctuate on P.E.I., Noronha said she's noticed more of them nesting and munching their way through the Island this year.
While the caterpillars aren't particular threats to crops on the Island, it's best to eliminate them as fast as possible, she said.
Here are two of Noronha's key tips for homeowners faced with the challenge of getting rid of tent caterpillars.
"Wait until dusk or later when it's getting dark because that's when all of them get into their tent ... wherever the tent is attached you cut that branch so that you're basically taking out the whole thing and you put that into a plastic bag and then you discard it," Noronha said.
Next, take the bag of caterpillars and put it in the freezer, she said.
"It will kill them all," she said.
