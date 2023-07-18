P.E.I.'s first queer youth anthology a 'big deal' for those involved

The first-ever collection of writings by queer youth from P.E.I. is set to launch next week, and those involved are thrilled.

Are We Friends Now? compiles works by and about queer youth across the province, from poems, to short stories, to novel excerpts. Some of the works draw heavily from the authors' own experiences.

The anthology features writings by members of the Queer Youth Writing Club, a program run by the P.E.I. Writers' Guild and PEERS Alliance, and some pieces by adult volunteers. The club currently has about 10 members between the ages of 12 and 18.

Vanessa Bradley, community education and engagement manager with PEERS Alliance, said it's been an "incredible experience" for the young writers to see their works going to press.

"The youth are so excited to have their work published in an anthology," Bradley said. "Especially because it's an anthology that's published under their chosen names, which is a really big deal for a lot of them."

Bradley said the club has provided a safe space for members to freely express themselves and that it's developed a "really lovely atmosphere." The anthology is a result of months of workshopping and brainstorming at club meetings.

A launch event will take place Monday — during Pride Week — at the PEERS Alliance office in Charlottetown from 6-8 p.m. AT.

Bradley said the launch will include signings and readings from the budding writers to help celebrate their accomplishments.

The anthology is being released by local publisher Acorn Press.

'Important' for all ages

Bradley said the project is invaluable to audiences of all ages.

"It's important for adults. It's important for other youth to see their peers getting published and to know that they, too, can do that," Bradley said.

"It has a lot of potential to reach a lot of really important audiences."

Bradley said she hopes the book will help to educate and inspire a younger audience and encourage acceptance.

"It's just such a cool thing to be able to have this tangible book of writing from queer youth and about queer youth experience that's going to be available ... also in libraries and in schools as well," she said.

"Having that also creates a different level of understanding as well."