RCMP looking for man allegedly asking 'inappropriate' questions on Covehead beach

Queens District RCMP are looking for more information about a man allegedly asking "very personal, inappropriate" questions on the beach in Covehead, P.E.I. according to a news release.

Police received a complaint from a woman who was walking the beach near the wharf in Covehead on Friday when she was approached by a man in his mid-50s.

He allegedly asked her inappropriate, personal questions which "made her feel very uncomfortable," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

Police say he then followed her a short distance while she headed back to her car. The woman was not hurt and the man left the scene.

The man is described as between 5-8 and 5-10 with short grey hair and a medium build.

Butler said RCMP would like to speak to the man and urged anyone with information to contact Queens District detachment.

More P.E.I. news