Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for man allegedly asking 'inappropriate' questions on Covehead beach

RCMP looking for man allegedly asking 'inappropriate' questions on Covehead beach

Police received a complaint from a woman who was walking the beach near the wharf in Covehead on Friday when she was approached by a man in his mid-50s.

Man described as between 5-8 and 5-10 with short grey hair and medium build

CBC News ·

Queens District RCMP are looking for more information about a man allegedly asking "very personal, inappropriate" questions on the beach in Covehead, P.E.I. according to a news release. 

Police received a complaint from a woman who was walking the beach near the wharf in Covehead on Friday when she was approached by a man in his mid-50s. 

He allegedly asked her inappropriate, personal questions which "made her feel very uncomfortable," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler. 

Police say he then followed her a short distance while she headed back to her car. The woman was not hurt and the man left the scene.

The man is described as between 5-8 and 5-10 with short grey hair and a medium build.

Butler said RCMP would like to speak to the man and urged anyone with information to contact Queens District detachment.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Krystalle Ramlakhan

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us