38-year-old man had more than 400 meth pills, Charlottetown police say

Charlottetown Police have charged a 38-year-old Queens County man with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, after they arrested him Wednesday afternoon with more than 400 tablets containing methamphetamine.

Police stopped the man because there was a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in provincial court earlier this month, said an online news release.

Police said the tablets were stamped with the word ICE. These tablets are also known as speed pills and contain methamphetamine, the release said.

The Charlottetown police street crime unit is assisting with the drug investigation, the release said.

The accused was taken into custody and will appear in provincial court in the future.

