New Queens County Highway Depot welcoming first wave of staff

Some staff members from the Department of Transportation are moving into the new Queens County Highway Depot in Brackley, P.E.I.

Employees are leaving offices in government buildings in downtown Charlottetown and going to the new Brackley Point Road location over the next few months.

The provincial government agreed to spend nearly $20 million on developing the 32-hectare site for the department in 2014.

It replaces two existing sites in Charlottetown: a maintenance depot located on Riverside Drive and a materials yard near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

'The rest of the developed area is around 50 acres but we still have over 30 undeveloped. So if need be we have areas to expand,' says Stephen Szwarc, director of highway maintenance. (John Robertson/CBC)

Most of the department, including the highway maintenance division office and field staff, will be located at the new building near the airport.

Stephen Szwarc, the director of highway maintenance at the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, said having all the sites together will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the department.

"It just means instead of making three stops, it's a one-shop stop," said Szwarc.

The Queens County Highway Depot will be used to store supplies and inventory, like gravel and salt.

Szwarc says the new location will allow for crews to access the roads faster, and will be better for communication because staff members will be together. (John Robertson/CBC)

It will also have 21 bays for working on vehicles in a variety of capacities, including washing and welding.

Szwarc calls the amount of space for this location an "improvement."

"The rest of the developed area is around 50 acres but we still have over 30 undeveloped. So if need be we have areas to expand," he said.

Old sites to be decommissioned

Szwarc said the plan is to decommission the two old sites in Charlottetown, though details of that plan aren't available yet.

Just over 100 staff members are expected to work out of the building when everyone is moved in by the fall.

Szwarc said the new location will allow for crews to access the roads faster, and will be better for communication because staff members will be together.

"We'll be able to know what everyone is up to and it's easy to ask the questions and get answers," said Szwarc.

More from CBC P.E.I.



