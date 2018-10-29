Woman accused of attempted murder to go before P.E.I. Supreme Court judge

A woman from Queens County accused of attempted murder has chosen to have her case heard by a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge.

The 44-year-old woman faces charges of attempted murder and administering a noxious substance in connection with an incident in August.

The court has ordered the woman's name cannot be published to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman will remain in custody until her case is back in court on Nov. 13.

She hasn't entered a plea to any of the allegations yet.

