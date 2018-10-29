Skip to Main Content
Woman accused of attempted murder to go before P.E.I. Supreme Court judge

Woman accused of attempted murder to go before P.E.I. Supreme Court judge

A woman from Queens County accused of attempted murder has chosen to have her case heard by a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge after an incident in August.

Woman cannot be identified because of a court order

CBC News ·
The 44-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder and administering a noxious substance in connection with an incident Aug. 25. (CBC)

A woman from Queens County accused of attempted murder has chosen to have her case heard by a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge.

The 44-year-old woman faces charges of attempted murder and administering a noxious substance in connection with an incident in August.

The court has ordered the woman's name cannot be published to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman will remain in custody until her case is back in court on Nov. 13.

She hasn't entered a plea to any of the allegations yet.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us