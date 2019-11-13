Queen Street Meat Market torn down, new building ready
One of Charlottetown's oldest, and most oddly named, businesses entering new era
A backhoe tore down a landmark building on Charlottetown's University Avenue Wednesday morning.
Mike's Queen Street Meat Market has operated on University Avenue on the corner of Eden Street for decades.
The business, originally called the Queen Street Meat Market, carried its name to University Avenue when it moved from its founding location.
The shop's owner, Mike Frizzell, prefaced his own name on the business when he bought it in 2012.
"It's a little sad actually," Frizzell told CBC News as he watched the building come down.
"I kind of grew up in this building. I started working here when I was 14 years old."
Frizzell said he knew the old building would have to go when he bought the business, but it wasn't something he could afford to do right away.
The shop will be closed a few days while final preparations are made in a new building located immediately behind the old one.
The new building has a larger retail space, and a facility for exporting oysters. The second floor has apartments.
Frizzell expects there will be some disorganization in dealing with the new space to begin with but hopes to have the business running smoothly again before too long.
Mike's Queen Street Meat Market will open again with a soft launch next week.
