P.E.I. holds ceremony in honour of Queen
Event can be viewed here or on CBC Facebook page
A ceremony is being held at St. Peter's Cathedral in Charlottetown Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The ceremony, which began at 2 p.m. AT, is by invitation only. However, viewers can watch the livestream here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
The federal and provincial governments have declared Monday a one-time statutory holiday.
P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry said it's important that Islanders have the opportunity to remember and mourn the Queen.
"I keep thinking of COVID. Thank goodness that we were able to open a bit, and I think that's the important thing. Even just looking at the people who came and signed the book of condolences here, there's a lot of healing that's done. I've seen people consoling each other here as they, you know, recount their memories of Her Majesty."
