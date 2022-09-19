P.E.I. holds ceremony in honour of Queen

A ceremony is being held at St. Peter's Cathedral in Charlottetown Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony, which began at 2 p.m. AT, is by invitation only. However, viewers can watch the livestream here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

The federal and provincial governments have declared Monday a one-time statutory holiday.

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry said it's important that Islanders have the opportunity to remember and mourn the Queen.

"I keep thinking of COVID. Thank goodness that we were able to open a bit, and I think that's the important thing. Even just looking at the people who came and signed the book of condolences here, there's a lot of healing that's done. I've seen people consoling each other here as they, you know, recount their memories of Her Majesty."