QEH staff make deposits at the blood bank

Staff from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are working for their patients in a different way this week — by giving blood.

The hospital partnered with Canadian Blood Services and reserved more than 70 spots at its Charlottetown clinic over four days.

Debbie Flood-Vickerson, associate director of nursing of clinical service at QEH, said between 70 and 80 employees had signed up for an appointment to give blood.

"We know the need is there for all Canadians," she said.

"All of us could be in that place one day where ourselves or our family members would need a blood product."

'Just working in the hospital setting, we see the impact and the need,' says Debbie Flood-Vickerson. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

'We see the impact'

Flood-Vickerson said being a front-line worker in the health-care system drives home the need for people to donate blood.

"Working in the hospital setting, we see the impact and the need," she said.

"There's so much different issues within our health system that require blood products. So there's definitely a need."

Flood-Vickerson also thinks it's important for those working within the health-care system to take the lead, she said.

Flood-Vickerson waits as the nurse prepares her to donate blood. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"Most definitely, I think if we are more of the drivers, we will see more of the public, maybe be more aware of the need."

Flood-Vickerson was giving blood for the first time, but she says the hope is the partnership will become an annual event.

And even if it doesn't, she still plans to make the trip into the clinic.

"I think I'm going to come back every year annually and donate."

