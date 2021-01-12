Queen Elizabeth Hospital getting $1.1M renovation, partly from COVID-19 fund

The federal and P.E.I. governments are teaming up to fund more than $1 million in renovations for Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Ottawa is contributing $876,000 under the COVID-19 resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Fund. The province is adding a further $219,000.

The renovation will include two major projects.

One will see gas column connections and isolation valves replaced in the operating rooms. Acting hospital director Terry Campbell said these upgrades are important to the smooth operation of the hospital. The building is close to 40 years old, and upgrades have been ongoing over that time.

"It will standardize our equipment with some of our other more updated parts of the hospital," said Campbell.

The second project will focus on improvements in air-quality control and energy efficiency.

More from CBC P.E.I.