Another COVID outbreak at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 3, the medical unit, of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
Outbreak continues at Western Hospital
Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 3, the medical unit, of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
The unit is closed to new admissions. Some admissions may be allowed, such as COVID-19 positive patients or those recently recovered.
General visitation is also closed. Patients can have three designated partners in care, but only one can be with the patient at a time.
An outbreak at Unit 2 of the QEH earlier this month was declared over on May 22. An outbreak at Western Hospital in Alberton is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?