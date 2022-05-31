Another COVID outbreak at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 3, the medical unit, of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

The unit is closed to new admissions. Some admissions may be allowed, such as COVID-19 positive patients or those recently recovered.

General visitation is also closed. Patients can have three designated partners in care, but only one can be with the patient at a time.

An outbreak at Unit 2 of the QEH earlier this month was declared over on May 22. An outbreak at Western Hospital in Alberton is ongoing.