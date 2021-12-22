33 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I, outbreaks at QEH and long-term care home

P.E.I. has declared an outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after "fewer than five" patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Public Health Office said Wednesday QEH patients and staff are currently being tested for the virus. As a result of the outbreak, visiting Units 3 and 8 in the hospital is restricted to partners in care only.

A second outbreak that so far involves "fewer than five" cases was declared at the Riverview Manor in Montague as well. No visiting whatsoever will be allowed at the nursing home for the time being.

It wasn't immediately clear why an exact case number wasn't provided in the case of either outbreak.

The CPHO said all COVID-19 protocols are being followed and that Riverview Manor residents are are safe.

The province imposed additional restrictions at long-term care homes to prevent transmission among vulnerable residents.

Regular visitation is now limited to partners in care. Other visitors may only enter the facilities for compassionate reasons upon the written permission of the home's administrator.

Residents may still leave the home. But in cases there's evidence they didn't follow physical distancing and mask guidelines, the administrator may impose travel restrictions.

Please, continue to attend appointments and seek care when needed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Precautions are in place. <a href="https://twitter.com/Health_PEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Health_PEI</a> has protocols and personal protective equipment in place to contain the outbreak. <a href="https://t.co/R32GH7qdn1">pic.twitter.com/R32GH7qdn1</a> —@InfoPEI

33 new cases

The province announced 33 new cases on Wednesday, all of which are still under investigation. Contact tracing is underway and anyone who was identified as a close contact will be contacted by the province.

The new cases include two individuals who aren't residents of P.E.I. but are in the province. They're currently isolating.

P.E.I. is reporting 141 active cases, though the province said permanent residents of other jurisdictions are not included on the active case count or total number of cases.

There have been 560 active cases since the pandemic began.

The province also said that due to high traffic volumes, not all incoming travelers were tested at the Confederation Bridge on Tuesday. But those who weren't were given test kits to use as soon as they arrived to their destination.

All incoming travellers were given rapid test kits to conduct their Day 4 test.

P.EI.'s case count, at 331 cases per 100,000 residents, is still well below the national average of 5,014. Newfoundland and Labrador is currently sitting at 435.6, Nova Scotia at 980.9 and New Brunswick 1,384.5.