Queen Charlotte Intermediate School getting almost $17M to deal with overcapacity

Queen Charlotte Intermediate School will get just under $17 million from the P.E.I. government over the next four years to deal with more students than its building can currently handle.

The funding will allow the Charlottetown school, which its principal says is currently over capacity by about 30 students, to grow by roughly 10,000 square feet.

But principal K.J. White told CBC News that Queen Charlotte will have to find a way to deal with its overcrowding in the meantime, with no timeline on when the work will start.

White said he wants to make sure the 650-student school has adequate learning spaces for all its programming.

"What we're looking to do is add some classroom space, some learning spaces, and also some breakout areas so our students can have the programming they need," White said.

The principal of Queen Charlotte Intermediate School said he wants to make sure the school has adequate learning spaces for all its programming. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said staff members have done an "unbelievable" job so far of moving students around to different spaces for school programs, though that's not ideal.

Tracy Beaulieu, acting director at the Public Schools Branch, said providing students with proper learning spaces will always be the priority.

"This school has had a capacity issue for a little while and they have been extraordinary at making things work for the best interest of students," Beaulieu said.

Tracy Beaulieu, acting director at the Public Schools Branch, says there will be support for schools across the Island as a result of provincial spending announced Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"Knowing that we're going to be able to provide them with additional space to expand on their creative and innovative ways to support student learning is pretty amazing."

The P.E.I. government said part of the money will go toward replacing windows, floors, and upgrading lighting at the school.

The province's capital budget also includes $159 million for expansions and replacements at other schools over the next five years. This includes a building assessment for Westisle High School in Elmsdale, and continuing with the construction of a high school in Stratford.

"We'll see support for schools tip to tip," Beaulieu said.

"We do have some other schools who are also experiencing needs in terms of additional spaces. However, there's other opportunities for us to bring up to date and kind of refresh some of those… buildings with that money."