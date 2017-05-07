P.E.I. to commemorate Battle of the Atlantic

Canadians are marking the anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic this weekend, commemorating those lost at sea in the longest single naval campaign of the Second World War.

On P.E.I., HMCS Queen Charlotte will hold a ceremony at the North Rustico cenotaph Sunday at 10:55 a.m..

Naval Cadet Scott Ferris, a public affairs officer with HMCS Queen Charlotte, said it's always a special anniversary for the Island.

"There are strong Island connections, there were a lot of men and women who served with the Royal Canadian Navy and were part of that engagement, that campaign," he said.

"So for us here on P.E.I., being able to mark this special anniversary is always an important one, particularly for HMCS Queen Charlotte.

As well as the ceremony in North Rustico, HMCS Queen Charlotte will also host a small flag raising ceremony at The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown.

Blanche MacAleer, 100, who now lives at the Mount, for years has raised a flag in May in memory of her late husband and two brothers, who all served in the Second World War.

