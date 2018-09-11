Friends for more than 60 years hold reunion on P.E.I.

"Friends we are that none can sever, be it fair or stormy weather," goes the school song from St. Thomas More School in Verdun, Que., learned more than 60 years ago and sung by 10 women celebrating their lifelong friendship this week on P.E.I.

The women met in Grade 1 and went through school together until graduation. They've stayed in touch ever since, frequently reuniting in different Canadian cities. They chose P.E.I. as a special spot to celebrate their 70th birthday year.

'They're like your family,' says Brown of her girlhood friends. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We're very connected, I would say we're more like sisters," said Brenda Brown. "We don't see each other for a year, or two years, and it was like you were together yesterday."

Brown said she feels lucky for the years of friendship the group has had.

'Part of everything'

"We've been to everybody's children — all the weddings. We have been part of other birthdays, we've been part of everything," she said.

The women have been enjoying walking the trails in the P.E.I. National Park. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The women chose P.E.I. for their reunion because Brown has family with a home in Roseneath, P.E.I. The group is here until Saturday, walking on the trails in the P.E.I. National Park, shopping and eating in local restaurants.

"We share the same background, we share the same values, we share the same laughter," Brown said. "They're like your family."

