Quebec residents reportedly breaking pandemic rules in Souris, says mayor

The mayor of Souris, P.E.I., is hearing "quite a few" reports of Quebec residents visiting places they should not be, in violation of pandemic rules.

Souris is the port that provides ferry access to the Magdalen Islands, a collection of islands that is part of Quebec in the Gulf of St. Lawrence north of P.E.I.

An agreement between Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island allows Quebec residents to drive between the Magdalen Islands and mainland Quebec, but while travelling through P.E.I. they may only stop for gas or to go to the bathroom and must go straight to the ferry terminal. That deal came into effect June 26.

"People are concerned because they've witnessed people that are travelling from the Madeleines or to the Madeleines out and about within our parks and within our town, going in and out of garages or stores," said Souris Mayor JoAnne Dunphy.

One store owner in Souris was complaining about Quebec residents in his shop back in May. At the time, Quebec residents needed special permission to travel through to the Magdalen Islands.

Many stores have distributed information through the company operating the ferry that they are willing to do curbside pickup or delivery at the ferry terminal for people passing through if they call ahead with an order, said Dunphy.

Residents have been calling RCMP, the Chief Public Health Office or the COVID-19 information line with their concerns, and she has passed on the complaints of some residents herself, she said.

The mayor met with the Kings District RCMP about the concerns on Tuesday.

There have been cases where the RCMP have been called to the local beach. Dunphy expects to have reports available on those calls at the town council meeting Monday night.

