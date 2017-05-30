Is that your car? Quebec film shooting on P.E.I.

About 20 extras from P.E.I. — as well their vehicles — will make their way into a French movie.

A film crew from Quebec is shooting on P.E.I.. They filmed at the ferry terminal in Souris on Thursday and will be at the Confederation Bridge on Friday.

Claude Paiment, a line producer for the film, said it's a comedy about two sisters on a road trip to the Magdalen Islands to bury the ashes of their father.

"Their father had left behind a few … very suspicious activities," he said. "So they get pursued by someone they don't know about and don't know why."

The movie, called Merci Pour Tout, which means Thanks for Everything, is expected to be shown in theatres and TV in Quebec. It is being produced by Amalga Films, based out of Montreal.

